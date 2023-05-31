Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0, will support climate action goals

The government press release informed that the programme will run for a period of four years, starting from 2023 until 2027.

The Union Cabinet has approved the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0) programme. The programme will be executed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW), the European Union (EU), and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).