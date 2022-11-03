Consumer protection rules: E-tailers may need user nod to share data

JUST IN
Adult cancer survivors at higher risk of bone fractures, say researchers
E-commerce firms may have to incur higher costs for upgrading tech to comply with norm

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Consumer protection rules
Proposed rule is crucial, especially in the absence of a personal data protection law in India, say experts

The Centre is likely to ask e-commerce companies to seek the consumer’s consent before sharing her or his personal data, a move aimed at protecting the person’s privacy as well as preventing information misuse or unauthorised sharing.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:28 IST

