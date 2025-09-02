Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / DRI imposes ₹102 cr penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

DRI imposes ₹102 cr penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

The DRI officials on Tuesday served the penalty notice running 2,500 pages to the actress and others presently in the Bengaluru Central Jail

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has imposed a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, DRI sources said on Tuesday.

Along with her, three others were also imposed hefty fine of over Rs 50 crore.

The DRI officials on Tuesday served the penalty notice running 2,500 pages to the actress and others presently in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

According to sources in the DRI, the actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.

Rao is the step-daughter of Director General of Police rank officer K Ramachandra Rao.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

