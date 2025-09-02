Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD weather: North India braces for severe rains; red, yellow alerts issued

IMD weather: North India braces for severe rains; red, yellow alerts issued

Severe rainfall is seen in a few locations of Delhi today, as per the IMD. Also, it issued red and yellow alerts for many states. This comes after last month's severe rainfall in many parts of India

IMD on rainfall in India 2025

IMD on rainfall in India 2025 (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IMD weather Today: Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh remain under a red alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour. 
 
In various states, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, an orange alert has also been issued, indicating moderate rain.
 
The IMD has issued red and yellow alerts for several states today and forecasted heavy rainfall in a few locations in Delhi. This follows a month-long period of heavy rain in various parts of India.

IMD weather in Delhi, NCR today 

Up till September 2, Delhi is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and moderate rainfall, according to the IMD. On September 3, rain and thunderstorms are possible, and on September 4 and 5, there is a chance of rain or thunderstorms. In places like Mayur Vihar, relief camps have already been established. 
 
 
The weather forecasting website states that Delhi was under an orange alert until Monday evening. The alert also existed in Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad. There was a yellow alert issued for Ghaziabad. According to the HT, the district-wise alert posted on the IMD's website on September 1 said that an orange alert had been issued for tomorrow for Gurugram and Faridabad, but no warning had been issued for Delhi.

Also Read

IMD weather on rainfall in september 2025

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, UP

IMD on rainfall 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

IMD on rains 2025

Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states

chamoli cloudburst

Cloudburst in Chamoli triggers flash floods: 1 dead, rescue ops underway

IMD Weather update 2025

Weather update 2025: IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, others states

IMD weather update in North-India 

On September 2, the Meteorological Centre in Patna forecast rain, thunderstorms, and wind in 12 districts of Bihar. East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur are among the districts for which a yellow alert has been issued. 
 
Today, September 2, Uttar Pradesh is under a red alert. Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Rampur, Kheri, Bahraich, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Amethi, and Prayagraj are all under a warning of heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department of Lucknow. 
 
On September 2, Rajasthan will experience the intense rains once more. Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Bhilwara are all under a heavy rain warning.

Weather update on hill stations 

A red alert has been issued for September 2 in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal by the Meteorological Department. It is expected to rain heavily in Chamoli, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Uttarkashi. 
 
During this period, people have been encouraged to exercise caution. The prediction indicates that rain is expected to persist throughout the next few days.

IMD weather highlights 

A red alert has been issued by the IMD for many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
 
Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh have also been placed under an orange alert.
 
Up till September 2, Delhi is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and moderate rain, according to the IMD.
 
Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, and other areas are under a warning of heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department of Lucknow.
 

More From This Section

Peter Navarro

Who were Boston Brahmins? Navarro's remark revives debate on elite class

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest: Mumbai police ask Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi's overnight rain cools city while parts of India face flood fury

Delhi Rains, Rain

Gurugram drowns in heavy rain, flooding; Delhi-NCR braces for more downpour

Topics : IMD on rains Indian Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon