Drone spotted over Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, police initiates probe

A drone was sighted hovering above the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and a probe has been launched, a Delhi Police official said.

According to police, information was received regarding a drone seen over Chief Minister's residence in the Civil Lines area.

"Police teams have initiated investigation into the matter," a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

