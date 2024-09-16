Business Standard
Home / India News / Drones, paragliders banned during President Murmu's 2-day visit to Indore

Drones, paragliders banned during President Murmu's 2-day visit to Indore

The ban will be in force from September 17 to September 19, and any violation will invite legal action, he said, adding that commercial flights are exempt

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders and hot air balloons in certain areas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit starting September 18, an official said on Monday.
Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other items are banned in the 3-km radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, MG Road, Residency Kothi and Bhanwarkuan intersection in the city, the official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ban will be in force from September 17 to September 19, and any violation will invite legal action, he said, adding that commercial flights are exempt.
 
President Murmu will reach Indore on September 18 and hold discussions with traditional weavers at the state government's "Mrignayani Emporium", an official from the administration said.
She will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on September 19, he said.
Established by the state government in 1964, the university is completing 60 years this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kuno cheetah

KNP to hold events for 2nd anniversary of cheetah reintroduction project

liquor

MP to ban consumption of meat & liquor in religious towns along Narmada

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Yadav seeks apology from Congress over money-for-posting allegation

Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress President

BJP workers, kin behind Mhow assault-rape, says Cong; ruling party denies

mining minerals mines

Centre seeks review of SC verdict allowing states to levy mining cess

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Indore president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon