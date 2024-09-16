Business Standard
PM Modi launches Phase II of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro: Stations, fares

The metro extension adds eight stations spanning 21 kilometres with ticket price set at Rs 35

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project | Photo: X/Narendra Modi

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro, extending the rail network to connect the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and ease transportation between the two growing urban centres.

Modi flagged off the new Metro line, marking the inauguration with a ride from Sector 1 station in Gandhinagar to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The prime minister was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. During the journey, Modi interacted with students and other passengers onboard.
Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro: Project details and cost

The newly inaugurated section of phase II covers 21 kilometres and includes eight stations, as part of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation's (GMRC) larger project. This phase extends the existing Ahmedabad Metro network and creates direct links between key locations such as the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Raysan, Randesan, Infocity, and the crucial business hub GIFT City.

The project, a collaborative effort between the central and Gujarat governments, has been funded through loans from international agencies, including Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and KfW, at a total cost of Rs 5,384 crore.

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro Phase-II: Ticket price and travel time

The extension is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. For instance, a trip from Ahmedabad's APMC to GIFT City, which used to take over an hour, can now be completed in less than 60 minutes.

The fare for this journey has been set at Rs 35.

Stations on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro extension

Phase II of the Metro project includes the following stations, connecting key points between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar:

1. GNLU (Gujarat National Law University)
2. PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University)
3. Raysan
4. Randesan
5. Dholakuva
6. Infocity
7. Sector 1, Gandhinagar
8. GIFT City

Benefits of the metro extension

The new route’s connection to GIFT City, an emerging financial hub, is expected to enhance access for employees and investors, supporting Gujarat’s economic growth. This development provides much-needed relief to commuters, including professionals, students, and tourists travelling between the two cities.

Before this extension, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar faced significant connectivity challenges, with road traffic often causing delays. With two metro corridors now operational in Ahmedabad, the new phase from Motera to Gandhinagar's Sector 1 is set to resolve long-standing transportation issues and foster smoother, faster, and more reliable commutes between the twin cities.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

