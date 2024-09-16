Ashwini Vaishnaw issues stern warning amid rise in train derailment efforts

We will not tolerate anyone jeopardising the safety of our passengers, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. | File Photo

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delivered a stern warning on Monday (September 16) to those suspected of attempting to derail trains in recent months. Speaking at the ‘Chaupal’ conclave with News18 India, Vaishnaw assured that law enforcement agencies will pursue every “conspirator” and ensure that none of the guilty evade justice.

“I have a clear message for anyone involved in such attempts – we will pursue each one of you and ensure that all those guilty face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate anyone jeopardising the safety of our passengers,” said Vaishnaw. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

‘Committed to passenger safety’



Vaishnaw’s statements come in the wake of several train accidents. Many of these incidents are believed to be part of a coordinated effort to cause derailments. The Indian Railways reported last week that there have been 18 attempts to derail trains across the country since August.

Since June 2023, there have been 24 such attempts, with various objects placed on tracks including LPG cylinders, bicycles, iron rods, and cement blocks. According to the railways, 15 of these attempts occurred in August and three in September.

In response to Opposition criticism regarding a rise in train accidents, Vaishnaw highlighted a significant reduction in such incidents since the Narendra Modi government took office. “A decade ago, India averaged 171 accidents per year. Today, this figure has dropped to 40 annually, demonstrating substantial improvement. We are committed to further reductions through structural and technological advancements,” said Vaishnaw countering the allegations.

He also defended the Modi administration’s focus on national development and criticised the Congress for its lack of emphasis on train safety compared to the current government's efforts. Noting the implementation of the Kavach anti-collision system as a success of the ‘Make In India’ initiative, Vaishnaw projected that this system will be rolled out across the country within the next 5-six years.

Recent train derailments



Based on reports, approximately 18 derailment incidents have occurred in the past 40 to 50 days.

On July 19, three people were killed and 19 injured when 21 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Motiganj in Gonda, 150 km from Lucknow.

On the night of August 17, the engine of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur. Shortly after, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the derailment was caused by an object placed on the track.

On August 18, half a dozen iron rods placed on a railway track collided with the engine of a passenger train in Jabalpur.

On August 20, the Aligarh Railway Police charged an individual named Afsan with deliberately placing an alloy wheel on the track to derail a moving train.

On the night of August 23, the Farrukhabad Express, running between Kasganj and Farrukhabad, narrowly avoided a major accident after coming into contact with a wooden log placed on the track.

On August 24, an unknown person placed heavy stones on the railway track in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. The stones were placed between the Jawaibandh and Biroliya areas with the intent to derail a train deliberately.

On August 30, an iron rod was placed on the downline track between Chandan Nagar and Hafizpet railway stations in Rangareddy, Telangana. An attempt was made to derail the train; however, any major mishap was averted, and the train was delayed by only 10 minutes. On the same day, 100 Pandrol clips were removed from the railway lines in the Dalton Ganj-Kajri section, Palamu, Jharkhand.

On September 4, a joint inspection of the railway track revealed stone markings on both sides of the rail lines at Shivpuri and Padarkheda stations in Madhya Pradesh.