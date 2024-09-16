DU releases Spot Round-I admissions schedule, applications start on Sep 18

Business Standard
Candidates who applied for Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as of 5 pm on September 17 are eligible to participate in the Spot Round-I admission process

Delhi University has announced schedule for the allocation and admission process for undergraduate programmes across its various colleges for the academic year 2024-25 under Spot Round-I.
According to the schedule notified on Sunday, the application process for spot admissions will commence on September 18 at 10 am and will remain open until 11.59 pm on September 19. The declaration of seat allocation will be made on September 21 at 3 pm, it said.
Candidates who applied for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as of 5 pm on September 17 are eligible to participate in the Spot Round-I admission process. To participate, candidates must opt for 'Spot Admission' through their dashboard, the notification said.
 
Once a seat is allocated, candidates will have time until 11.59 pm on September 22 to accept the offer. The last date for making the online payment to secure the seat is 4.59 pm on September 24, it added.
The notification further stated that candidates will only be able to select programme-college combinations where seats are vacant, based on their category.
It is mandatory for candidates to accept the seat allocated in a Spot round. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of their eligibility for admission to Delhi University and they will be excluded from CSAS(UG)-2024 admission process, it said.
Additionally, candidates should note there will be no option for upgrading or withdrawing seats during the Spot Admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent Spot admission rounds, the notification mentioned.
Furthermore, the dashboards of all admitted candidates will be locked in freeze mode, and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 5 pm on September 17, it added.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

