DU advances winter break from November 13-19 in view of air pollution

The Delhi University has declared an early winter break from November 13-19 in view of the air pollution in the national capital, according to an official notification released on Friday.

The winter break, which is usually given in December, has been revised keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi.

All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

However, all the pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change.