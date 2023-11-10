Sensex (0.11%)
DU advances winter break from November 13-19 in view of air pollution

However, all the pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
The Delhi University has declared an early winter break from November 13-19 in view of the air pollution in the national capital, according to an official notification released on Friday.
The winter break, which is usually given in December, has been revised keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi.
All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.
However, all the pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air pollution Delhi air quality winter pollution

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

