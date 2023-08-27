Dubai bound Air India express flight delayed by several hours due to glitch

An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Karipur International airport here was delayed by over five hours on Sunday due to a technical snag, an airline source said.
The flight -- IX 345 -- with around 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at around 8.30 AM, the source said.
However, the passengers were still waiting at the airport at 2.40 PM to resume their journey, according to an airport official.
The official said the passengers were being taken care of at the airport itself and were provided refreshments while they waited.
They will resume their journey in the same plane, but only till Thiruvananthapuram from where the passengers will board a different aircraft to fly to Dubai, the airline source said.
