Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Dubai bound Air India express flight delayed by several hours due to glitch

The flight -- IX 345 -- with around 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at around 8.30 AM

Air India

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Karipur International airport here was delayed by over five hours on Sunday due to a technical snag, an airline source said.
The flight -- IX 345 -- with around 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at around 8.30 AM, the source said.
However, the passengers were still waiting at the airport at 2.40 PM to resume their journey, according to an airport official.
The official said the passengers were being taken care of at the airport itself and were provided refreshments while they waited.
They will resume their journey in the same plane, but only till Thiruvananthapuram from where the passengers will board a different aircraft to fly to Dubai, the airline source said.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram returns due to AC issue

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director asked to join probe

Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gujarat on Monday

UP govt to implement self-assessment system to make cities garbage free

SC to hear plea on illegal construction near Krishna Janmabhoomi on Monday

Chandrayaan-3 proved India's cost-effective space mission capability: MoS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air india express flight flight delay

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon