PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

PM Modi

PM Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the Haryana city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.

Modi will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the statement said.

 

Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.

The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also perform darshan' and pooja' at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Modi's visit will also coincide with the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

