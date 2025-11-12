Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Those behind car blast in Delhi's Red Fort won't be spared: Rajnath Singh

Those behind car blast in Delhi's Red Fort won't be spared: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh vows justice for Red Fort blast victims; cites "Operation Sindoor" as India's modern warfare example at Delhi Defence Dialogue

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

While talking about technology in defence — the theme of the seminar he was addressing — Singh also mentioned “the ongoing Operation Sindoor”. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday morning that those responsible for a car blast in Delhi’s Red Fort area the evening before, when at least 13 people were killed and around two dozen injured, would be brought to justice. “They will not be spared,” he said.
  The police are investigating the incident under a terrorism-related law.
 
While talking about technology in defence — the theme of the seminar he was addressing — Singh also mentioned “the ongoing Operation Sindoor”.
 
The government has said that India’s military reprisal in May against Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April had been “paused”, not ended.
 
 
Tuesday’s Delhi Defence Dialogue was organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, the government’s foremost think tank, as part of the 60th anniversary of its founding.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

a

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore planpremium

HAL conducted the first engine ground run of full-scale demonstrator of CATS Warrior in January (Photo: X/HALhqblr)

HAL's R&D capabilities set for a boost with new manual, global benchmarkspremium

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath slams Revanth, says Congress dividing nation on religious lines

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

 
Singh said, “True strategic autonomy would come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware.”
 
He added that life-cycle costs of technology were “deeply woven into procurement frameworks of many advanced nations” and directed officials to begin such assessments early.
 
Singh said the country’s armed forces should be curious about best practices across the world. “The power of technology is not limited to devices or algorithms. It lies in its all-encompassing nature — the way it redefines every process, system and decision that contributes to national security.”
 
Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who spoke at the same event, said the country’s military leadership should adapt swiftly to evolving realities, adding that technological superiority has become a decisive factor in determining success on the battlefield.
 
“Operation Sindoor is a compelling example of modern warfare, where precision strike capabilities, network-centric operations, digitised intelligence and multidomain tactics were effectively deployed within a compressed time frame,” Chauhan said.
 
Policymakers, academics and industry representatives are discussing the use of new technologies to build defence capability at the two-day seminar.

More From This Section

red fort blast

Datanomics: Deadly blasts that shook India over the past 25 yearspremium

Red Fort blast

Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

COP30 chief hails India, China for leading global clean energy transition

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC reply on pleas against rollout of SIR in TN, West Bengal

Supreme Court

Sale of immovable property outside scope of service tax: Supreme Court

Topics : Rajnath Singh Delhi blast explosion Red Fort Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon