Home / India News / J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

During his visit to Nowshera Sub-Division, Sinha said the foundation stone was laid for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri. Its construction will be completed within six months

Additionally, the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir two months ago signed an MoU with an NGO to build 1,500 houses in the Union Territory | File image of J&K L-G Manoj Sinha | (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during his visit to the border village of Jhangher, laid the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for families affected by recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor.

During his visit to Nowshera Sub-Division, Sinha said the foundation stone was laid for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri. Its construction will be completed within six months.

Additionally, the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir two months ago signed an MoU with an NGO to build 1,500 houses in the Union Territory.

"The NGO builds houses for disaster-affected families across the country... 2 months ago, the organisation signed an MoU with the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, agreeing to build 1,500 houses. Today, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri. The houses will be completed in six months... One house will cost Rs 9 lakh 80,000...," Sinha told reporters.

 

A resident of Rajouri expressed gratitude to the government for providing new homes and mentioned that six families have already received houses.

"I want to thank them wholeheartedly that they are providing us homes. PM Modi has also helped us a lot... 6 families here have been provided with houses... Our house was badly damaged due to the firing..." local resident told ANI.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina, while expressing gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor, said that nearly 400 houses will be constructed in Rajouri and Nowshera districts for families whose homes were severely damaged during Operation Sindoor. He added that the people of Nowshera, Rajouri, and Poonch have always held the national flag high.

"LG Manoj Sinha has announced the construction of houses for those who suffered losses during Operation Sindoor in Nowshera and Poonch. Nearly 400 houses will be built in the Rajouri district for those whose houses were severely damaged during Operation Sindoor... The people of Nowshera, Rajouri, and Poonch have always held the national flag high, and the LG himself has announced development work on a large scale here today... We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor," said Raina.

Earlier, the J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the number of person-days provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to 150 days for J & K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamities.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, "I'm grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the number of person-days provided under MGNREGA to 150 days for J & K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamity.

"1,962 Panchayats of J & K UT were declared 'flood affected' and it had caused an adverse impact on livelihood. Special relief was sought from GoI and today's decision will ensure stable income to vulnerable rural households, relieve the families from economic distress and create durable assets," he added.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA & FW) had recommended extending the benefit of additional employment of 50 days over and above 100 days per household under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in the 'flood/cloud burst/landslide' (natural calamity) affected areas of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for FY 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Operation Sindoor

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

