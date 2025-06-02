Monday, June 02, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi slums razed, employers ask domestic help: 'Why didn't you show up?'

Delhi slums razed, employers ask domestic help: 'Why didn't you show up?'

Residents of Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura were suddenly displaced as authorities demolished the 60-yr-old settlement. Meanwhile, their employers kept calling, asking why they missed work that day

Demolition, New Delhi Demolition

Madrasi camp demolished: Debris at the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura where a demolition drive was carried out to remove illegal encroachments, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
  A demolition drive was carried out on Sunday at Madrasi Camp, a six-decade-old settlement in South Delhi’s Jangpura, as part of the Delhi High Court’s directive under the Barapullah Drain Decongestion Project. The civic initiative seeks to mitigate flooding and waterlogging in South and Central Delhi during the monsoon. The Jhuggi cluster housed more than 400 working-class families. Several dwellers of the unauthorised colony, inhabited mostly by people from Tamil Nadu, had opposed the demolition.
 
Over 150 families left without rehabilitation
 
The demolition razed 370 homes. While 215 families were allotted rehabilitation flats in Narela’s Pocket 4 and 5—over 35 kilometres away on Delhi’s northern edge—155 families were declared ineligible for resettlement.
 
 
‘Why didn’t you come to work?’
 
Among those affected is 38-year-old Pushpa, a domestic worker who lived in Madrasi Camp. As the razing began, she scrambled to save her belongings while fielding repeated calls from her employer in Jangpura asking, “Why didn’t you come to work?”

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off lows amid trade tensions; bulls lead Mkt breadth; SMIDs gain

Indian army, security forces

Security forces recover over 2.5 tonnes of explosives looted by Maoists

PremiumIndian Bank

This PSU bank stock hit all-time high today; up 19% this year, what next?

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge urges Centre to release funds for northeastern states hit by floods

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

 
Pushpa told India Today that she avoided taking any leave for a month and a half, anticipating trouble due to the ongoing court case and wanting to save her leave for later. Despite this, she continued receiving calls from the households she worked for.
 
Encroachment on Barapullah drain
 
The Barapullah drain, a crucial stormwater channel stretching from Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and into the Yamuna, has long suffered from reduced flow due to encroachment. The Delhi High Court had noted that Madrasi Camp was an “unauthorised construction/ encroachment” that had led to the obstruction and blockage of the Barapullah drain, “causing significant waterlogging in the surrounding areas, especially during the monsoon”.
 
People’s livelihoods in jeopardy
 
Relocation to Narela has created serious concern for residents, especially women who rely on domestic work in South Delhi. The move threatens their primary means of income. Around 200 children from the camp attend a Tamil government-aided school near Barapullah, and their school admissions are now uncertain.
 
Following demolition notices, residents had approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief. On May 9, all the pleas filed by the residents were disposed of by the Delhi High Court, which ordered the commencement of demolition at Madrasi Camp from June 1.
 
Tamil Nadu govt extends support
 
The Tamil Nadu government announced that it would assist affected residents wishing to return to their home districts if they chose to do so. State officials promised support through local district Collectors, including help with resettlement and livelihoods. The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been tasked with outreach.
 

More From This Section

Indian army, security forces

16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh, Kerlapenda becomes Maoist-free

Virat Kohli, RCB

Virat Kohli's restaurant in Bengaluru booked over missing smoking zone

JN.1, JN.1 covid, covid

Students wear masks, follow Covid rules as schools reopen in Karnataka

Assam, Assam floods

All schools remain shut in Mizoram for third day due to heavy rainfall

Flood, Assam Flood

Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

Topics : Delhi Unauthorised Colonies Delhi government Delhi-NCR BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon