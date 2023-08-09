E-recruitment declines 5% in July as employers prioritise need-based hiring

E-recruitment activities in the country witnessed a 5 per cent year-on-year decline in July, as employers are prioritising need-based hiring, a report said on Wednesday.

There was a 1 per cent dip in month-on-month hiring, while e-recruitment activities declined by 5 per cent in July compared to the year-ago period. The index dropped from 281 in July 2022 to 268 in July 2023, according to foundit's (formerly Monster APAC & ME) foundit Insights Tracker (fit).

This is mainly due to the current fluctuations experienced in the Indian job market as employers prioritise need-based hiring, responding to the evolving economic conditions and changing business requirements, it added.

Companies are increasingly conducting D&I (diversity and inclusion) and sensitisation training for their employees, reflecting a significant shift in how organisations are working towards creating inclusive and safe professional environments for diverse communities.

Regarding various industries, the IT-Software sector is at the forefront of promoting diversity, comprising 40 per cent of the available employment opportunities, the report said.

"Indian employers are responding to the prevailing economic conditions by implementing flexible hiring strategies, demonstrating their capability in navigating the complex balance between talent acquisition and the ever-changing business environment," foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

Also Read RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure 1 in 3 employers use Live cameras to keep tabs on remote workers: Survey As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent Ericsson, TSSC launches 5G Centre of excellence in Delhi to train students Varanasi court bans media from covering ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex Legal experts divided on citizen privacy, other provisions in Data Bill Insurance firm expected to act in fair manner, not for own profits: SC Govt aims to control surface fire at 19 coal mines in Jharia by 2025-end