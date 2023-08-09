Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Insurance firm expected to act in fair manner, not for own profits: SC

The top court said it is the duty of the insured and the insurance company to disclose all material facts within their knowledge

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An insurance company is expected to act in a bonafide and fair manner with its client and not just care for and cater to its own profits, the Supreme Court has said.
A bench of justices A S Bopanna and Sanjay Kumar, in a verdict on a plea by an insuree company, said it is the fundamental principle of insurance law that utmost good faith must be observed by the contracting parties.
The top court said it is the duty of the insured and the insurance company to disclose all material facts within their knowledge.
"Having undertaken to indemnify an insured against possible loss in specified situations, an insurance company is expected to make good on its promise in a bonafide and fair manner and not just care for and cater to its own profits," the bench said.
The observations came while deciding a plea by Isnar Aqua Farms against an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) which directed the insurance firm United India Insurance Co. Ltd to pay Rs 30.69 lakh to the firm for loss in prawn cultivation.
The apex court directed that a sum of Rs 45.18 lakh shall be remitted by the insurance company to the firm, with simple interest of 10 per cent from the date of the complaint till the date of realisation, within six weeks.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

Go Digit General Insurance re-files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

SC judge recuse himself from hearing Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

Article 370 medium through which Constitution applied to JK: SC told

Farmers, workers protest against Centre's 'pro-corporate policies'

Dharavi residents demand Maharashtra govt handle redevelopment project

Data bill compliance timelines to be different for startups and big techs

The firm had undertaken prawn cultivation in Visakhapatnam District in an area of 100 acres after getting it insured for Rs 1.20 crore from the insurance company.
Due to a major outbreak of a bacterial disease called White Spot Disease' along the east coast of Andhra Pradesh, there was mass mortality of prawns.
When the firm claimed insurance, the insurer company repudiated the appellant's claim in its entirety on the ground that there was a breach by the complainant of the policy conditions as records were not maintained properly and accurately.
The top court said the insurance company baldly brushed aside the death certificate furnished by the officials of the State Fisheries Department at Visakhapatnam.
"Merely because the contents thereof were not to its liking, the insurance company could not have ignored the same and swept it under the carpet.
"More so, as such certification was being made by impartial and independent bodies of significant stature and that, perhaps, was precisely the reason why the insurance company had attached such importance to it in its norms.
"In any event, it is not open to an insurance company to ignore or fail to act upon a certificate or document that it had itself called for from independent and impartial authorities, subject to just exceptions, merely because it is averse to it or to its detriment," the bench said in its verdict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Insurance firms Supreme Court Insurance Sector

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon