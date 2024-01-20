Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EAM holds detailed discussions with Palestinian counterpart in Uganda

Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution ... Agreed to remain in touch, he further said

S Jaishankar, Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian Foreign minister

The meeting comes a day after Jaishankar, in his address at the NAM summit, reiterated India's support for a two-state solution | Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Kampala
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Palestine's Foreign Minister Dr Riyad al-Maliki here and held a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Jaishankar is here in the Ugandan capital to attend the two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which began on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. ... Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Jaishankar posted on X along with a photo of the meeting.
Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution ... Agreed to remain in touch, he further said.
The meeting comes a day after Jaishankar, in his address at the NAM summit, reiterated India's support for a two-state solution.
Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected, he had said.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas-led factions has killed more than 24,000 people on the Gaza side as affected people face pathetic living conditions sans water, power, food and medical aid.
On the other hand, Israel, which has seen 1,400 plus deaths, insists on the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas and continues pounding the Gaza Strip relentlessly.
In his speech on Friday, Jaishankar advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. "Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable," he added.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Average Gazan living on 2 pieces of bread a day, scarce water: UN official

Pran Pratishtha: Delhi L-G okays half working day for govt offices on Mon

Security tightened in Ayodhya as city gears up for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi holds roadshow in Rameswaram, people shower flowers at cavalcade

Land scam: ED begins questioning CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Ram temple consecration: TISS warns students against holding protests

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar palestine Gaza Uganda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon