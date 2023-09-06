EAM, Russian FM discusses steps to boost trade, economic cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed steps to further strengthen trade, economic and energy cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart held talks on the sidelines of the 18th East Asia Summit on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "On September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta."

The two ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations and international problems.

"The Ministers exchanged views on the most pressing issues of bilateral relations and international problems. They discussed practical steps to further develop trade, economic and energy cooperation as well as interaction in the fields of transport and finances," the statement added.

Moreover, they stressed boosting coordination in multilateral formats, primarily at the United Nations, SCO, BRICS and the G20 platforms.

The statement stated, "Mutual intent to increase coordination in multilateral formats, primarily at the UN as well as within the SCO, BRICS and the G20 platforms, was emphasized."

Earlier Jaishankar shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated, "Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Useful stocktaking of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussed East Asia Summit and G20 issues."

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as he arrived in Jakarta to attend the ASEAN Summit on Wednesday. EAM Jaishankar's meeting with his Indonesia Counterpart was focused on the East Asia Summit and G20 summit which is being hosted by India this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Indonesia on Wednesday to take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy'.The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

PM Modi will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.