Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

NPCI launches voice-enabled transactions feature on UPI payments platform

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of the products by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival here

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The NPCI on Wednesday launched a slew of new payment options on popular payments platform UPI, including conversational transactions.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of the products by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival here.
One of the products is Hello! UPI that will enable users to make voice-enabled UPI payments via apps, telecom calls, and IoT devices in Hindi and English. It will soon be available in several other regional languages also.
NPCI said the credit line on UPI facility will enable customers access pre-sanctioned credit from banks via UPI.
Separately, users will be able to send and receive money offline using the other product, LITE X product.
Further, the UPI Tap & Pay facility, in addition to the conventional scan-and-pay method, will allow customers to simply tap Near Field Communication- (NFC-) enabled QR codes at merchant locations to complete their payments.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

PM Modi departs for Indonesia to take part in ASEAN, East Asia summits

India's G20 millets initiative MAHARISHI faces roadblock from China

Ukraine war will be main topic of discussion, says EU official ahead of G20

Parliament session likely to begin in old building from September 18

G20 Summit: MCD puts up banners bearing images of Delhi's heritage sites

The products are aimed at creating an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable digital payments ecosystem and help UPI achieve the target of 100 billion transaction per month, according to the NPCI.
NPCI Advisor and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, and NPCI Non-Executive Chairman Biswamohan Mahapatra were also present at the launch.
Nilekani termed the NPCI as a "crown jewel" in the Indian technology landscape.
To ensure seamless interoperability, all UPI apps, including bank and third-party apps, will be able to discover and link credit lines on UPI, and provide end-to-end customer lifecycle services, NPCI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NPCI UPI payments

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon