Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on Wednesday, said National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occured at 5:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 20km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 42km east of Tezpur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India", the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
No casualties were reported in the earthquake.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati.

Topics : Assam Earthquake Warning earthquakes Northeast India

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

