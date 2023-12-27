Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jadavpur University convocation illegal, seeking legal opinion: Bengal guv

Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, said he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution protecting the interests of students

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday termed the Jadavpur University convocation as illegal and said he was currently seeking legal advice to ensure that students do not face any issues regarding the validity of their degrees.
Stating that Sunday's convocation was unlawful and unauthorised, Bose expressed concern over apprehensions of students and their parents regarding the validity of the degrees issued by JU because they contained the signature of officiating vice-chancellor Buddadeb Sau who was removed by him before the event.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, said he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution protecting the interests of students.
"In the JU case, my first priority is the future of students. Because of uncalled actions from certain sections, the students should not suffer. There are serious charges and apprehensions raised by the students and their parents that the degrees issued will be invalid. I am getting legal opinion," he said.
"As the chancellor, I have two options. One is to fight a case and score a point. That is not my intention. My intention is to see that from this campus students are safe, how to protect their interests and try to find a legally acceptable solution," he added.
Sources in the Raj Bhavan said the Bose is likely to move Calcutta High Court against JU for organising the annual convocation despite his objection.
"The chancellor has sought legal advice to move Calcutta High Court against the convocation," an official of Raj Bhavan said.
Bose had removed Sau on disciplinary grounds on Saturday evening. A day later, the state government reinstated him as the officiating VC.
Mathematics professor Sau was appointed as the officiating VC in August.
The chancellor has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into several complaints received by his office against Sau.

Also Read

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors players full list, price and live stream details

Bengal Guv reaches Murshidabad to visit violence-hit areas ahead of polls

There will be relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal: WB guv

Haryana planning to erect pillars in Aravalis to prevent illegal mining

Delhi police zero in on two suspects in Israel embassy 'blast' call case

Delhi wakes up to dense fog, low visibility causes disruption in traffic

CAA is law of the land, no one can stop its implementation: HM Amit Shah

Gujarat police to coordinate with passengers who returned from France

LIVE: Approximately 110 flights delayed in Delhi due to dense fog

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jadavpur University bengal West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon