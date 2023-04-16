close

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time)

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake | Manipur

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

