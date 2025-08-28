Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng district

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng district

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres

Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 28/08/2025 08:05:54 IST, Lat: 27.77 N, Long: 93.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh."

Further details awaited.

Earlier on August 23, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the 'X' post said.

 

Earlier on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district. This earthquake occurred at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain likely in Delhi as Punjab battles floods, J&K hit by record showers

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

30 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh, rehabilitated under state policy

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India invites Russian firms to invest in innovative space ventures: Envoy

cyber fraud

CBI-FBI bust $40 million cybercrime syndicate targeting US nationals

gavel law cases

RBI, pvt banks be made parties in fake warrant-extortion case: U'khand HC

Topics : earthquakes Arunachal Pradesh northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon