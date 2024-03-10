Sensex (    %)
                             
ED nabs man in Patna in money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining

Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night and nearly Rs 2.3 crore cash was seized from various premises, the sources said

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar's Patna in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal sand mining, official sources said on Sunday.
The premises of Yadav and some others were being searched since Saturday as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night and nearly Rs 2.3 crore cash was seized from various premises, the sources said.
Half a dozen premises were searched by the central agency in and around Patna.
Yadav is alleged to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and had contested elections on an RJD ticket in the past, according to the sources.
The money laundering case stems from some FIRs registered by Bihar Police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

