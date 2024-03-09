Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ED raids residence of Subhash Yadav, close aide of RJD supremo Lalu

The money laundering case stems from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided multiple locations in Patna as part of an alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case, official sources said.
The premises of a person identified as Subash Yadav are being searched as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
About seven premises are being searched by the central agency in and around Patna, they said.
Yadav is said to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and has contested election on an RJD ticket earlier, they said.
The money laundering case stems from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pooja Bhatt opens up on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

Bihar to set up permanent checkposts in a bid to curb illegal sand mining

ED arrests 5 people in money laundering case linked to Rajasthan paper leak

CBI summons SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday in illegal mining cases

ED registers money laundering case in connection with oxygen plant fraud

LIVE: PM Modi visits Kaziranga national park in Assam, shares pictures

Govt empowers states, UTs to act against 3 banned J-K-based groups

Will prevent few billionaires from controlling all wealth: Rahul Gandhi

Two Danics officers suspended for expenditure on ads by Delhi govt

End of the road for FAME-II scheme for EVs drives up e2W, e3W demand

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Enforcement Directorate rjd Sand mining Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon