Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Bihar to set up permanent checkposts in a bid to curb illegal sand mining

The process for setting up such a surveillance infrastructure has already been initiated in Bhojpur, Jamui, Nawada, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Kaimur districts

sand, sand mining

The move comes after attacks on police personnel and officials of the Mines and Geology Department by the sand mafia were reported from several districts. (Representative)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government has directed district authorities to construct permanent checkposts at sensitive locations to curb illegal sand mining in the state, an official said on Monday.
The process for setting up such a surveillance infrastructure has already been initiated in Bhojpur, Jamui, Nawada, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Kaimur districts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The move comes after attacks on police personnel and officials of the Mines and Geology Department by the sand mafia were reported from several districts.
"Instructions to construct checkposts were issued to district authorities in a recent meeting chaired by the director of the Mines and Geology Department of the state government," the official said.
According to the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with PTI, four permanent checkposts will be built in Patna.
"Officials have been directed to identify locations and construct checkposts in Banka, Saran, Kaimur, Gaya and Patna districts at the earliest. There are around 267 sand ghats in the state where mining activities will soon be allowed," the minutes of the meeting read.
The incidents of attacks on policemen by the sand mafia were mainly reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts.
Recently, a sub-inspector of Bihar Police was mowed down by a tractor carrying sand illegally mined in Jamui district. A home guard was also injured in the incident.
Three mining officers, including two women inspectors, were attacked by miscreants during a drive against illegal mining in Bihta near Patna in April.
Sand ghats of the river Sone in Rohtas, Bhojpur and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and adjacent Garhwa and Palamu districts of Jharkhand are known for good quality sand.
An online tool has been developed for the department, which keeps a tab on the entire sand quarry activity and tracks trucks carrying sand to depots and other designated destinations of the state.
The "Khanansoft" has been developed by the NIC for the Bihar Mines and Geology Department. The revenue collection from sand mining hit an all-time high of Rs 1384.46 crore in the last fiscal, up by 53.84 per cent from the previous financial year.

Also Read

Rajasthan govt promotes manufactured sand as easy alternative to river sand

Aurangabad to be called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Money laundering case: ED seizes Rs 7.5 cr cash, FDs after raids in Bihar

Meghalaya HC pulls up govt for allowing coal export without seeking origin

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

Committee formed to prepare Bengali plaque on Unesco honour to Santiniketan

Delhi govt to increase minimum wages of MCD employees to Rs 17,234

ICC World Cup: PM Modi consoles Indian cricket team after loss in finals

Air Force sends Rafales after 'UFO' sighting near Imphal airport on Sunday

Global slowdown to impact demand for office space this fiscal: Crisil

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Sand mining corruption

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon