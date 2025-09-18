Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids 13 premises of B C Jindal Group over FEMA violation charges

ED raids 13 premises of B C Jindal Group over FEMA violation charges

The ED is investigating suspected FEMA violations by the group entities of the company such as Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd. and Jindal India Powertech Ltd

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against the B C Jindal Group of companies.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against the B C Jindal Group of companies on charges of violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

They said at least 13 premises of the directors and officials of the group located in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad are being searched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED is investigating suspected FEMA violations by the group entities of the company such as Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd. and Jindal India Powertech Ltd. for its overseas investments and parking of funds in their overseas entities, the sources said.

 

The company could not be contacted immediately for comment on the ED action.

The business conglomerate has recorded an annual turnover of over Rs 18,000 crore and is a major player in the power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

LIVE news updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Hyderabad faces waterlogging after heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

7 missing as cloudburst hits Chamoli's Nandanagar Ghat, 6 houses buried

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

12 Naxals carrying ₹18 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Topics : Enforcement Directorate corruption Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon