Home / India News / ED raids 5 Kolkata sites over irregularities in NRI quota medical admission

ED raids 5 Kolkata sites over irregularities in NRI quota medical admission

ED sleuths started simultaneous raids in the Ballygunge area in the southern part of the city and New Town on the outskirts of the eastern metropolis

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED is investigating whether documents were forged to create false NRI credentials for admission of local Indian students |Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Raids are underway by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at five locations in and around Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in admission to private medical colleges under the non-resident Indian (NRI) quota, an official said.

ED sleuths started simultaneous raids in the Ballygunge area in the southern part of the city and New Town on the outskirts of the eastern metropolis, he said.

"We are conducting raids in connection with the irregularities in NRI quota admissions. There is a coaching centre in New Town which is being searched," a senior ED official said.

 

The central probe agency is investigating whether documents were forged to create false NRI credentials for admission of local Indian students in medical colleges in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Enforcement Directorate Medical colleges Medical admission racket medical admissions scam

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
