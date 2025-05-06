Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Navi Mumbai for staying illegally

Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Navi Mumbai for staying illegally

A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Navi Mumbai Police raided a premises at Karanjade in Panvel on Sunday morning and found five Bangladeshi nationals

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Three accused had even secured Indian passports (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from a locality in Navi Mumbai for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents, police said on Tuesday.

A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Navi Mumbai Police raided a premises at Karanjade in Panvel on Sunday morning and found six Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, living there, a police spokesperson said.

He said five were taken into custody after preliminary verification of their immigration status.

"Three of the accused overstayed in India even after their visas had expired, while the other two had entered the country illegally without any valid travel documents or permissions," the official said.

 

He said investigations revealed that the accused had managed to fraudulently acquire Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards and voter IDs.

Also Read

PremiumNavi Mumbai airport

As Navi Mumbai airport gears up for takeoff, realty to spread wings

Stray dogs

Navi Mumbai woman says judges part of 'dog mafia', HC sends her to jail

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

5 foreign universities to open campuses in Navi Mumbai: CM Fadnavis

Adani, Gautam Adani

Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June, says Gautam Adani

Three accused had even secured Indian passports, he added.

The official said an FIR has been registered at the Panvel Town police station against the accused, Anna Khatun Akash Gazi (35), who was caught with her six-year-old daughter, Alo Khatun Ismail Gazi (31), Istrafil Islam Gazi (25), Kia Akash Gazi (21) and Akash Latif Gazi (40).

He said Mohammad Ismail Aminoddin Yerulkar (52), a retired Indian national, has been named as co-accused for allegedly helping the group obtain Indian identity documents and facilitating their illegal stay in the country.

"The arrested accused were produced before a magistrate on Monday and have been remanded to police custody until May 9 for further investigation," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways, train

Northern Railway flags delay in tunnel communication for USBRL project

Pollution, Noida Pollution

'Noida is a hell': Investor shares why he quit India to live in Luxembourg

NCW, NCW logo

NCW takes cognisance of plea from widows of riot victims in Murshidabad

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi weather update: Rain, thunderstorms expected today, AQI at 120

Social Media

Parl panel seeks action plan against 'anti-national' social media platforms

Topics : Navi Mumbai Mumbai Bangladesh Illegal immigrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon