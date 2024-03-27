Sensex (    %)
                             
ED raids multiple Punjab locations in guava orchards compensation 'scam'

The premises of some senior government officials and some private persons are being covered

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation "scam", official sources said.
The ED case was registered after the federal agency took cognisance of a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR pertaining to alleged embezzlement of nearly Rs 137 crore released as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).
The premises of some senior government officials and some private persons are being covered, the sources said.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested a number of people, including some horticulture department officials, in this case, they said.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

