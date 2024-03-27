Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi Excise scam: ED seeks time from HC to respond to Kejriwal's plea

On Friday, the trial court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation"

kejriwal in court, kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.
Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleged that the request to file response was a delay tactic.
Challenge is to the foundation of arrest and there are several "glaring issues" that need immediate decision by the high court either way, the senior lawyer added.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.
On Friday, the trial court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".
The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.
The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Explained: What is Delhi excise policy case and why was Kejriwal arrested?

LIVE news: ED opposes CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail in HC, seeks time to reply

India sends 2nd tranche of INR/Nu 5 bn to Bhutan for infrastructure project

ED attaches properties worth over Rs 50 cr belonging to Samprash Foods Ltd

Ramakrishna mission chief Swami Smaranananda dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Vijaypat Singhania rules out reconciliation with estranged son Gautam

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP government Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon