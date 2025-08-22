Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA, others in online gaming case

ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA, others in online gaming case

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

take two, Online gambling, gaming industry, addiction

Govt plans to enforce prohibition clauses first post Online Gaming Bill nod

Swraj Paul

Who was Swraj Paul? Pioneering NRI industrialist who left a global mark

PM Modi, Modi

LIVE news updates: NDA govt committed to strengthening railway infra in Bihar, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders status quo till Aug 25 in Sambhal mosque row, issues notice

Topics : Money laundering Enforcement Directorate online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon