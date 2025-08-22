LIVE news updates: NDA govt committed to strengthening railway infra in Bihar, says PM Modi
Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and issued notice to the Hindu petitioners. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the orders.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Masjid committee challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court's direction for the survey.
The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.
The mosque committee had moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque' survey which took place the same day.
A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it.
1:15 PM
No right to rest until India reaches the pinnacle, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership India's economy has moved up sharply, and called upon the people of the country to put in their utmost effort to take it to the top in every field in the world. He, however, expressed regret that Kerala "remains" where it was 11 years ago, and blamed the "stagnation" caused by Communist ideology as holding back the southern state.
1:10 PM
20-year-old man held for trying to scale Parliament wall in early morning security breach
In a security breach, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, police said. The man, identified as Rama, hails from Uttar Pradesh and appears to be "mentally incoherent", they said.
1:03 PM
After terrorists killed our citizens in Pahalgam, I fulfilled my promise made to avenge attack: PM Modi
"16,000 pucca houses given in Bihar's Magadh region today, we are committed to provide such dwellings to every poor family in country," says PM Modi.
1:01 PM
Stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: SC modifies direction, says canines be released after sterilisation
The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Israel-Palestine
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:01 PM IST