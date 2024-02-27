ED raids premises of RJD MLA, husband in money laundering case in Bihar

Sensex (    %)
                        
Kiran Devi is a sitting MLA of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). She represents the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district. Arun Yadav represented the seat from 2015 to 2020

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Press Trust of India Ara/Patna (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi, her husband and former legislator Arun Yadav and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, official sources said.
Kiran Devi is a sitting MLA of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). She represents the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district. Arun Yadav represented the seat from 2015 to 2020.
According to the sources, when ED sleuths reached Kiran Devi's residence on Tuesday morning, the MLA was not there. Searches were also conducted at the premises linked to the MLA in Bhojpur's Agiaon.
Despite several attempts by PTI, the RJD MLA was not available for comments on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.
The ED's money laundering case against Arun Yadav and Kiran Devi stems from a total of 16 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police at various police stations in Ara district.
The agency filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the couple in 2021.
The ED has earlier recorded the statements of Arun Yadav and some family members as part of this probe, even as it obtained property documents and bank account statements of the Yadav family and a linked entity -- Kiran Durga Contractors Pvt Ltd.
The probe found, as per the sources, that the Yadav family acquired some 72 immovable properties such as agricultural lands, flats and residential plots worth Rs 9.90 crore in Ara district and Patna, and allegedly made cash deposits of Rs 20.5 crore between 2002-03 and 2021-22.
These assets and the cash deposits in the hands of the Arun Yadav family and the linked entities are alleged to be disproportionate to their known and legal sources of income, the sources said.
Arun Yadav is also under the scanner of the central probe agencies in connection with the land-for-job scam case involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members.

Yadav and Kiran Devi are also being probed by the ED in connection with the illegal sand mining case and the agency had raided them last year as part of these two investigations.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate rjd money laundering case Bihar government

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

