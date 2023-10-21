close
Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

She asked all to take a pledge to work for the unity and integrity of the country, following good conduct and with the spirit of service



President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Durga Puja and said the country must empower women by making them equal and honourable partners in nation-building.
"The festival of Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil, awareness over ignorance and truth over falsehood. Worshipped in many forms, Maa Durga gives us the strength to keep the divisive and destructive forces at bay," Murmu said.
She asked all to take a pledge to work for the unity and integrity of the country, following good conduct and with the spirit of service.
"We must empower women by making them equal and honorable partners in nation-building," the president said.
She has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

