BSF personnel fires warning shots along international border in Jammu

Repeated calls and messages to the Border Security Force (BSF) for an official comment on the incident in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector went unanswered

BSF

There was no retaliation from the other side, the sources said, adding that the people returned to the Pakistani side | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired a couple of warning shots after a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers came close to the international border here on Saturday, official sources said.
Repeated calls and messages to the Border Security Force (BSF) for an official comment on the incident in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector went unanswered.
According to the sources, a group of more than 20 people with a herd of bovine animals and accompanied by three Pakistan Rangers personnel entered the Indian territory around noon following which a BSF jawan fired two warning shots.
There was no retaliation from the other side, the sources said, adding that the people returned to the Pakistani side.
Two BSF personnel were injured on October 17 when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian post in Arnia.
The BSF lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

