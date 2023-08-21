Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.15%)
64852.70 -95.96
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter between security forces and terrorists that broke out on Sunday evening in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is still underway, police said on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An encounter between security forces and terrorists that broke out on Sunday evening in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is still underway, police said on Monday.
Early morning visuals from the spot today show vehicles of the security forces deployed at the scene.
Kashmir Zone Police further said that police and security forces are on duty.
However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side.
Earlier yesterday, the Kashmir Zone police said on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama.
Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Also Read

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama: Police

Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near international border

Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday

President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official

80% of decisions taken by Assam CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state

Constitution allows action against those who endanger country: J-K L-G

Top headlines: Jio Financial shares to debut, big techs seek relaxation

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Manoj Sinha

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon