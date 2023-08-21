Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter between security forces and terrorists that broke out on Sunday evening in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is still underway, police said on Monday.

Early morning visuals from the spot today show vehicles of the security forces deployed at the scene.

Kashmir Zone Police further said that police and security forces are on duty.

However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

Earlier yesterday, the Kashmir Zone police said on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama.

Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details are awaited.