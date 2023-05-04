Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and there are no reports yet of any casualty on either side, the official said.

Also Read Large quantity of arms, ammunition recovered near LoC in J&K's Baramulla Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning, search ops continue Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba 22nd batch of Indians departs from Sudan for Jeddah under Operation Kaveri Police say 'altercation' after beds not allowed; wrestlers claim manhandled Internet snapped in Manipur for 5 days post violence in tribal protests Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen Railways to start hydrogen train trials in current financial year: Lahoti