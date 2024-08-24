LIVE news: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from all formats, posts video for fans
Latest news updates: From Dhawan's retirement to PM Modi's Ukraine updates, catch all the news developments from around the world here
Assam gangrape: Police recover body of prime accused, search for other two continues
Assam gangrape: Prime accused allegedly escapes police custody, jumps into pond, dies
Prime accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond, and died today morning at Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district, an official said. The police said the accused, who was arrested on Friday, was taken to the location where the crime was allegedly committed for a re-creation of the crime scene around 3.30 am. "The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after nearly two hours," police added. A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday evening.
Death toll up at 41 in Nepal's bus accident; MEA expresses grief, promises assistance
Home minister Amit Shah set to attend interstate anti-Naxal review meet
Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement, posts emotional video message for fans
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 8:41 AM IST