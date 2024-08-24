LIVE news: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from all formats, posts video for fans

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket today morning. The left-handed hard-hitting batter took to social media to post an emotional message for fans, announcing his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Dhawan last played for the Indian cricket team in 2022 during the ODI series against Bangladesh. However, he lost his place to Shubman Gill and other young opening batters in the last couple of years. Dhawan posted a long video message on X thanking his fans and the associations for the love and support he received during his career.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend an interstate anti-Naxal review meet starting on August 24 in Chattisgarh's Raipur. For the same, Shah arrived in Raipur today, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu deo Sai and other state BJP leaders. HM Shah is on a three-day visit to the state and is expected to assess both the measures taken against Naxal insurgency and the advancement of infrastructure projects in regions known as Red corridors within nine states troubled by Left Wing Extremism (LWE)

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed grief over the deaths of Indian nationals in the Nepal road accident in Tanahun district, and assured that the Indian Embassy in Nepal is extending all possible support. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that Indian Embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families, to reach out in case of assistance required. This comes after a bus carrying around 43 passengers, mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun August 23.