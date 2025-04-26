Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EPFO issues appointment letters to 976 new recruits at Rozgar Mela

EPFO issues appointment letters to 976 new recruits at Rozgar Mela

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday said that it handed over appointment letters to 976 new recruits at the 15th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

EPFO

Appointment Letters to 345 Accounts Officers/ Enforcement Officers and 631 Social Security Assistants were issued on Saturday. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday said that it handed over appointment letters to 976 new recruits at the 15th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, participated in the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela held on Saturday across 47 locations nationwide, a labour ministry statement said.

The event, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing, saw the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted youth in various government departments, including EPFO.

As part of this significant recruitment drive, EPFO welcomes new recruits to strengthen its workforce, ensuring efficient delivery of social security services to millions of subscribers across India, the ministry said.

 

Appointment Letters to 345 Accounts Officers/ Enforcement Officers and 631 Social Security Assistants were issued on Saturday.

EPFO has established a recruitment vertical in the Head Office to ensure regular recruitments and developed a recruitment calendar complying with the directions of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya.

During the last year, EPFO recruited 159 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners, 84 Junior Translation Officers, 28 Stenographers, and 2,674 SSAs among others. Further recruitments are underway, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

