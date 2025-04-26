Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer

Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer

The film, which is Ghaywan's second feature directorial effort, is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard category

Cannes,jhanvi

"Homebound", backed by Dharma Productions, features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has boarded the team of Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming movie "Homebound" as an executive producer, the Indian director announced on Saturday.

The film, which is Ghaywan's second feature directorial effort, is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard category.

Ghaywan shared the news on his official social media handles, saying he is "still in disbelief" to have an icon like Scorsese lend his name to his movie.

"(It) is an honour beyond words. I'm deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing.

 

"He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience!" he wrote on X.

Also Read

Cannes,jhanvi

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected for Cannes Un Certain Regard 2025

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Indus Waters Treaty one of strategic blunders by Nehru: Assam CM Himanta

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani appointed executive director of Reliance Industries for 5 yrs

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

Scorsese, known for classic films such as "Taxi Driver", "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas" and "The Departed", said he loved Ghaywan's 2015 movie "Masaan", which was also screened at Cannes under the same category.

"When Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," the 82-year-old director said, as quoted by Ghaywan in his post.

"Homebound", backed by Dharma Productions, features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIITJEE

FIITJEE took ₹200 cr fees, failed to deliver services, laundered funds: ED

Security Forces, naxalism

DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Supreme Court, SC

Panchayat poll candidates obligated to disclose info on pending cases: SC

boiler blast, chemicals factory fire

Three workers killed in firecracker factory explosion in UP's Saharanpur

Terroist Attack, Pahalgam , Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

LIVE News: Houses of three more suspected terrorists razed in south Kashmir after Pahalgam attack

Topics : India at Cannes Cannes Film Festival Cannes Indian film industry Indian filmmakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon