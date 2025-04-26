Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt to allow ads on 100 footbridges to fund their maintenance

Delhi govt to allow ads on 100 footbridges to fund their maintenance

The PWD had been pulled up by courts on several occasions for the poor condition of FOBs

Parvesh Verma

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has decided to allow advertising on around 100 Foot Over Bridges (FOB) in a bid to generate additional revenue for their upkeep.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma has directed the department to start working on the project and come up with a proposal so that the extra revenue could help in the better maintenance of these FOBs, which are built on the main roads with heavy traffic flows.

"The idea is to generate just enough revenue for the proper maintenance of the FOBs. Currently many of these are in a poor condition, with their lifts and escalators requiring repairs and overhead plastic roof cracked and discoloured. Through the advertisements, we will fund the upkeep of the bridges," Verma said.

 

"The plan is to have a revenue-sharing model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which will give the NOC (no objection certificate) for this project. Currently, there are just a few FOBs -- like the one at Akshardham -- where advertising is allowed. Now around 100 such facilities will be up for advertising," explained a government official.

The PWD had been pulled up by courts on several occasions for the poor condition of FOBs. Many of these bridges lack lifts, have dysfunctional escalators and the overall sanitation around them is poor.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Lack of water is a huge problem for the people of Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP sweeps MCD poll, Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new mayor

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Pahalgam

Pahalgam attack: Delhi trade associations to observe bandh on Friday

Parliament, New Parliament

Parl security breach: Delhi HC to hear accused bail plea on April 29

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi may curb gasoline car sales, ban gas-guzzling bikes to cut pollution

In 2023, the Delhi High Court had criticised that the FOBs were in such a "pathetic condition" that even a healthy person would not be able to use them.

The PWD then assured the court that repairs and necessary changes would be made.

It had announced the formation of a committee to look after the maintenance of these public facilities. The committee came up with a comprehensive plan for maintaining FOBs, which includes cleaning and protecting them from theft and vandalism.

More From This Section

passport

5K Pakistanis in M'rashtra, 1K on short-term visas told to leave: Minister

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan Reddy endorsed liquor kickbacks to fund welfare, YSRCP: Andhra SIT

Cannes,jhanvi

Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer

FIITJEE

FIITJEE took ₹200 cr fees, failed to deliver services, laundered funds: ED

Security Forces, naxalism

DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon