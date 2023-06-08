close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on transition pathways: India

The principles of equity and CBDR must be central to discussions on plans for fair and equitable transition to low-carbon economies, India has said at the ongoing Bonn climate talks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
climate change, crisis

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) must be central to discussions on plans for fair and equitable transition to low-carbon economies, India has said at the ongoing Bonn climate talks.

At COP27 in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh, parties to the Paris Agreement had introduced a 'Just Transition Work Programme' to ensure the development of low-carbon pathways that include socio-economic dimensions aligned with nationally defined development priorities.

At an informal discussion on the 'Just Transition Work Programme' at Bonn on Tuesday and Wednesday, India said discussions around just transition pathways must not focus only on mitigation but also take into consideration the challenges in adaptation and the means of implementation.

"This is why we believe that linkages of just transitions should not just be with the mitigation work programme but must also foreground discussions on aspects of adaptation and means of implementation we concur with other colleagues who have highlighted the same," it said at the talks according to the Third World Network, an independent non-profit international research and advocacy organisation.

"Climate change is a global collective action problem and therefore we must speak of equitable and just global transition pathways. Equity and principles of CBDR (common but differentiated responsibilities) must be central to the consideration of our work under this programme," India said.

It emphasised that low-carbon development pathways in developing countries have to foreground issues of energy access, eradicating poverty, and improving the well-being of its people.

Also Read

NDCs need not necessarily encompass all sectors: India at Bonn climate meet

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

IMD issues heatwave alert for some states; other states may see excess rain

Neighbour reveals how he discovered gruesome Mumbai murder by Manoj Sane

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

Pakistan HC grants Imran Khan protective bail in SC lawyer's murder case

Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri

"There are issues of energy security, affordability and reliability that are central to meeting sustainable development goals and the aspirations of the global south."

China rued that a lot of countries were talking about "transition" but not "just transition".

At the Paris climate talks in 2015, countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) to avoid extreme, destructive and likely irreversible effects of climate change.

Earth's global surface temperature has risen by around 1.15 degrees Celsius and the CO2 spewed into the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution is closely tied to it.

In the business-as-usual scenario, the world is heading for a temperature rise of around 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Climate science says the world must halve emissions by 2030 from the 2009 levels to keep the chances of achieving the 1.5-degree target alive.

This requires an enormous effort. For a country like India, it means improving energy efficiency and rapid deployment of renewable energy while making sure that the changes made to address climate change are fair, create new job opportunities, involve everyone in the decision-making process, and ensure that no one is left behind.

India has maintained that the fight against climate change must keep the principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) at the centre.

Equity essentially means that each country's share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the global population.

The CBDR-RC principle acknowledges that each country is responsible for addressing climate change but developed countries should bear primary responsibilities as they account for most of the historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bonn climate meet Climate Change talks Global Warming

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here

BMW M2
2 min read

US weekly unemployment benefit claims surges more than expected to 261,000

US, United States
2 min read

Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri
2 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon