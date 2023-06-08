Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023



The freight loading amount reported in May 2023 is also two per cent more than last year at 134 million tonnes (mt). It was 131 mt last year. The Ministry of Railways has reported an earning of Rs 14642 crore from freight loading in May 2023, a four per cent increase compared to last year at Rs 14,084 crore.



The breakdown of the freight load in May 2023 is the following: The freight load of April and May combined in 2023 was reportedly 260.28 mt. This is three per cent more than the loading of 253.48 mt recorded during the same period last year.

65.89 mt in coal

15.23 mt in iron ore

13.20 mt in cement

6.79 mt in containers

4.89 mt in fertiliser

4.85 mt in food grains

4.23 mt in mineral oil



As reported by Business Standard in January , the cumulative amount of goods transported in the financial year 2022-23 was 1109.38 mt against last year’s loading of 1029.96 mt. The overall growth of Indian Railways was eight per cent with an earning of Rs 1.2 trillion till December 2022 from freight, marking a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year. Other goods made up 10.96 mt.

Also Read Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24 Railways' slow run in freight traffic continues, grows 3% in Dec Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors Pakistan HC grants Imran Khan protective bail in SC lawyer's murder case Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri West Bengal three-tier panchayat polls to be held on July 8: State EC Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years Storm chasing: Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy got its name and more