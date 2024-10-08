Business Standard
Home / India News / Ex-India captain Azharuddin appears before ED in HCA money laundering case

Ex-India captain Azharuddin appears before ED in HCA money laundering case

The 61-year-old former MP was asked to first depose before the agency at its office here on Fateh Maidan Road on October 3 but he sought a fresh date and was hence summoned on October 8

Mohammad Azharuddin

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year | Photo: X

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said.

The federal agency will question him and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to first depose before the agency at its office here on Fateh Maidan Road on October 3 but he sought a fresh date and was hence summoned on October 8.

 

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

Azharuddin's role during his tenure as the HCA president is under the scanner of the agency, the sources had said.

There was no immediate response from the former Indian skipper, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls held last year.

Following the registration of the case by the Telangana police last year, he had said that the allegations levelled against him were "false" and "motivated" and it was "just a stunt" pulled by his rivals to ruin his reputation.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count, Jammu Election

J-K poll results 2024: Er Rashid, Afzal Guru's brothers trail in key seats

Iltija Mufti, vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Bijbehara Results 2024: PDP's Iltija Mufti concedes defeat in Bijbehara

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC win almost certain, BJP to be second-biggest party

Boeing 737 Max,airlines,jet airways

Airlines suspend flights in region as tensions in Middle East rise

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Haryana polls: Vinesh Phogat ahead of Yogesh Bairagi after trailing briefly

Topics : Mohammed Azharuddin Enforcement Directorate India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon