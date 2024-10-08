Voter turnout was high as citizens eagerly participated in choosing their representatives for 90 Assembly constituencies, setting the stage for a transformative political landscape. The BJP is expected to perform strongly in its Jammu stronghold. However, a fractured mandate could lead to independent candidates playing a crucial role as potential kingmakers.
Jammu and Kashmir election Result 2024
In 2014, the PDP emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats, forming an alliance with the BJP, which had secured 25 seats. The current election has seen a fierce competition, with the possibility of history being rewritten in J&K’s political sphere.
Full List of Winners from J&K
- Darshan Kumar (BJP) – Basohli
- Nazir Ahmad Khan (NC) – Gurez
- Salman Sagar (NC) – Hazratbal
- Surjeet Singh Slathia (BJP) – Samba
- Sunil Bhardwaj (BJP) – Ramnagar
- Pawan Kumar Gupta (BJP) – Udhampur West
- Tanvir Sadiq (NC) – Zadibal
- Ranbir Singh Pathania (BJP) – Udhampur East
- Shamim Firdous (NC) – Habbakadal
- Ali Mohammad Sagar (NC) – Khaniyar
- Dr Devinder Kumar Maniyal (BJP) – Ramgarh
- Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (NC) – Lal Chowk
- Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP) – Padder Nagseni
- Peerzada Mohammad Syed (INC) – Anantnag
- Tariq Hameed Karra (INC) – Central Shalteng
- Mubarik Gul (NC) – Eidgah
- Randhir Singh (BJP) – Kalakote-Sunderbani
- Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) – Kupwara
- Chander Parkash (BJP) – Vijaypur
- Arvind Gupta (BJP) – Jammu West
- Mushtaq Guroo (NC) – Channapora
- Showkat Hussain Ganie (NC) – Zainapora
- Mohan Lal (BJP) – Akhnoor
- Javaid Riyaz (NC) – Pattan
- Sham Lal Sharma (BJP) – Jammu North
- Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri (NC) – Srigufwara-Bijbehara
- Javaid Iqbal (NC) – Budhal
- Baldev Raj Sharma (BJP) – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
- Balwant Singh Mankotia (BJP) – Chenani
- Saifullah Mir (NC) – Trehgam
- Devender Singh Rana (BJP) – Nagrota
- Hilal Akbar Lone (NC) – Sonawari
- Satish Kumar Sharma (BJP) – Billawar
- Omar Abdullah (NC) – Budgam
- Sakeena Masood (NC) – DH Pora
- Pyare Lal Sharma (Independent) – Inderwal
- Waheed Ur Rehman Para (PDP) – Pulwama
- Gharu Ram (BJP) – Suchetgarh