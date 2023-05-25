close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

Praveen Sood, who previously served as the Karnataka Director General of Police, took charge as the new CBI Director on Thursday, succeeding incumbent SS Jaiswal

IANS New Delhi
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Praveen Sood, who previously served as the Karnataka Director General of Police, took charge as the new CBI Director on Thursday, succeeding incumbent SS Jaiswal.

His name was shortlisted among three candidates in a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sood, a 1986-batch Karnataka cadre officer, has succeeded Jaiswal, who retired on Thursday.

Sood has been appointed for two years from the date of assuming office.

The CBI Director has a fixed tenure of two years, which can be extended up to five years.

The three-member panel that included Sood's name comprised PM Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

CBI books ex-CMD of Amrapali Group in Balika Vidyapeeth murder case

Security forces deployed outside CBI HQ before Sisodia's court appearance

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over mobile phone snatching incident

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

NE youth returning to development mainstream due to BJP policies: PM

CII elects TVS Supply Chain Solutions' Dinesh as the new President

Global stature, goodwill increased further with PM three-nation tour: BJP

MiG-29K achieves historic milestone, makes maiden landing on INS Vikrant

In that meeting, apart from Sood, the names of Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena and Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards Director General Taj Hassan were also discussed.

Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer.

He is recognized for his expertise in tackling major cybercrime issues. In Karnataka, Sood implemented the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to combat cyber fraud. Honored with the President's Police Medal, Sood has also served as the Police Advisor to the Mauritian government.

According to the procedure, the Department of Personnel and Training prepares a list of serving IPS officers from the three senior-most batches to consider for the post of CBI Director.

Then the names are sent to the two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister, which chooses one and makes the appointment.

Home Minister Amit Shah is the second member of the panel.

--IANS

atk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Police

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu

Amul
3 min read

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

Alibaba
1 min read

IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

Market participants say investors are moving money from small-caps due to concerns about expensive valuations and the impact of regulatory tightening.
3 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon