MiG-29K achieves historic milestone, makes maiden landing on INS Vikrant

For the first time, the MiG-29K fighter aircraft undertook night landing on indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a feat described by the Indian Navy as a "historic milestone"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
The Navy said the "challenging" night landing trial demonstrated the resolve, skill and professionalism of the crew of the INS Vikrant and the naval pilots.

The milestone was achieved on Wednesday night when the ship was sailing in the Arabian Sea, officials said.

The Navy said the "challenging" night landing trial demonstrated the resolve, skill and professionalism of the crew of the INS Vikrant and the naval pilots.

The milestone was achieved on Wednesday night when the ship was sailing in the Arabian Sea, officials said.

"The Indian Navy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. This is indicative of the Navy's impetus towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots," he said.

In February, Russian-origin MiG-29K and a prototype of the Naval variant of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas jets had conducted day landings on the aircraft carrier.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for the successful maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant.

"Congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully undertaking the maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on #INSVikrant," Singh said on Twitter.

"This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the skills, perseverance and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots. Kudos to them," he tweeted.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a sophisticated air defence network and anti-ship missile systems.

It has the capacity to hold 30 fighter jets and helicopters.

At the commissioning ceremony of the vessel, Prime Minister Modi called it a "floating city" and that it is a reflection of India becoming self-reliant in defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

