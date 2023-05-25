close

Global stature, goodwill increased further with PM three-nation tour: BJP

India's global stature as well as goodwill have grown further with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest foreign visit and it was a matter of pride for every Indian, the BJP said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Earlier in the day, the prime minister returned from his five-day visit to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea. He was accorded a warm welcome by the BJP workers and supporters outside the Palam airport here.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad described the prime minister's foreign tour as "successful" and said there were many instances which indicated that "India's stature has increased further" with the three-nation tour.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian and the party especially," he added.

Prasad said India was earning a "new goodwill" in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"An indication of this came when US President Joe Biden, at the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, said how the requests for participation in the state dinner to be hosted for Prime Minister Modi had outnumbered the tickets available for it," he added.

Referring to newspaper reports, the BJP leader said some US Congressmen have requested Prime Minister Modi to address a joint session of the United States Congress.

"Their Speaker will take a call now," Prasad said, adding "All these are indications that India is emerging as a very formidable power in the world under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

Prasad said India is getting respect from the top leaders of the world under Modi's leadership as is showcasing its achievements in a range of areas from technology, manufacturing and start-ups to export in the defence sector.

"India, which is the world's fifth (largest) economy, is a powerhouse of talents and technology. India is emerging as a big centre of trading, automobile manufacturing, mobile manufacturing, start-up movement and defence export. India is showing achievements to the world in all these areas," he said.

Prasad asserted that above all, India under PM Modi's leadership is seen as a country which cares for everyone.

"The world saw India as a caring nation and Prime Minister Modi as a caring leader when Made-in-India vaccines were sent to over 100 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The prime minister had visited Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven Summit. He then travelled to Papua New Guinea on his maiden visit to the island nation. It was also the first-ever visit by any Indian prime minister to the country. Modi then travelled to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"All the leaders I met and all the personalities I spoke to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India holding the G20 presidency so excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians," the prime minister said.

He also said that he used every available time in the best possible way for the good of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Global economy

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

